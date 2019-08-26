Nifty, Sensex spike over 2% as investors cheer stimulus measures

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares jumped over 2% on Monday to their highest close in more than two weeks, as a slew of government measures to revive economic growth and hopes of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks helped boost sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 2.11% higher at 11,057.85, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled up 2.16% at 37,494.12.

Thirty-nine stocks of the NSE index’s 50 constituents finished the day in positive territory.