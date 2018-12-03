Nifty, Sensex up for sixth day, Hindustan Unilever gets Horlicks boost

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian stocks rose on Monday after a truce in trade relations between the United States and China, while shares in Hindustan Unilever jumped after its deal involving GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks nutrition business.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,883.75, while the benchmark Sensex index ended 0.13 higher at 36,241. Both indexes marked their sixth successive session of gains.

Hindustan Unilever jumped 4.1 percent to its best ever closing level after a deal announced by its Anglo-Dutch parent Unilever to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s Indian Horlicks business for $3.8 billion.

Meanwhile, shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India’s top drug manufacturer by market value, slid 7.6 percent after a report of a regulatory probe against the company.