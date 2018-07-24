Sensex climbs to all-time closing highs, L&T leads

(Reuters) - Indian shares climbed to all-time closing highs on Tuesday, boosted by conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd on the back of strong quarterly results of its units L&T Infotech Ltd and L&T Technology Services Ltd on Monday.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.29 percent at 36,825.1, a record close. It also hit a record intraday high of 36,902.06 in the session.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.45 percent firmer at 11,134.3, its highest ever closing level.