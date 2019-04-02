Sensex clocks highest close; financials, IT rally

A man looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains into a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex posting a record close, as positive global cues stoked risk appetite ahead of the central bank policy meet outcome later this week.

More than 85 percent of the 70 economists polled expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut lending rates by 25 basis points, a Reuters poll found.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.48 percent higher at 39,056.65. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.38 percent firmer at 11,713.2.

Both indexes closed firmer for a fourth consecutive session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and State Bank of India were among the top performers, closing up 2.35 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively.

Tata Motors, which gained 8.3 percent, ended as the top percentage gainer on the NSE Nifty.