Sensex closes 1 percent lower; Reliance, HDFC top drags

(Reuters) - Indian shares extended losses to close nearly 1 percent lower on Thursday, pulled down by financial and energy stocks, a day after the central bank raised its key policy rates.
The benchmark BSE Sensex extended declines for a second consecutive session, and closed 0.95 percent lower at 37,165.16 after having shed over 1 percent earlier.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.89 percent lower at 11,244.7.
Index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp lost about 2 percent each. Reliance contributed to around a fifth of the NSE index’s losses.
