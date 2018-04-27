Sensex closes higher on corporate earnings boost

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday and posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain on renewed hopes for March-quarter corporate results driven by Reliance Industries Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.74 percent at 34,969.70, ending the week 1.6 percent higher.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.70 percent higher at 10,692.30, up 1.2 percent for the week.

Reliance gained 2.2 percent ahead of results while Axis Bank surged over 9 percent after positive comments from the bank on Thursday.