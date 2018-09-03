FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 3, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Sensex closes lower; Hindustan Unilever, ITC top drags

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to end lower in the final hour of trade on Monday, tracking global cues, with the Indian rupee hitting a record low and crude prices on the climb.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.8 percent lower at 11,582.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.9 percent at 38,312.52.

The possibility of crude breaking higher and a weakening currency pose a risk in terms of inflation, said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer with Sanctum Wealth Management, adding that there was some selling by foreign institutional investors.

Shares of consumer giants Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ITC Ltd, the top drags on the NSE Index, closed down 4.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.