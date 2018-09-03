Sensex closes lower; Hindustan Unilever, ITC top drags

(Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to end lower in the final hour of trade on Monday, tracking global cues, with the Indian rupee hitting a record low and crude prices on the climb.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.8 percent lower at 11,582.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.9 percent at 38,312.52.

The possibility of crude breaking higher and a weakening currency pose a risk in terms of inflation, said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer with Sanctum Wealth Management, adding that there was some selling by foreign institutional investors.

Shares of consumer giants Hindustan Unilever Ltd and ITC Ltd, the top drags on the NSE Index, closed down 4.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.