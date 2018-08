(Reuters) - Indian shares ended nearly flat on Tuesday, as gains in material stocks were offset by losses in energy and industrials.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.07 percent lower to 37,665.80, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.02 percent higher to 11389.45.

Tata Steel Ltd ended 3.6 percent higher, at its steepest close since June 12, while the Nifty Metal Index closed 1.16 percent firmer.