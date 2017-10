A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Monday, led by finance and consumer stocks amid caution ahead of the corporate results season that starts later this week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 0.09 percent at 9,988.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.1 percent higher at 31,846.89. Both indexes posted two-week closing highs.

The NSE bank index was up 0.26 percent, with IndusInd Bank rising 1.16 percent.