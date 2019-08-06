Sensex ends higher ahead of RBI policy outcome

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday ahead of the central bank’s monetary policy decision, with banking and financial stocks leading the gains.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.79% higher at 10,948.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.75% at 36,976.85.

A Reuters poll last month showed the central bank was set to cut interest rates further on Wednesday as the country looks to stimulate growth and spending.

The Nifty bank index ended 1.35% higher, while the financials index closed up 1.56%.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was the top gainer in the NSE Nifty, closing up 7.4%, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises was the biggest laggard, ending down 5.9%.