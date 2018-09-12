FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 7:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends higher as rupee recovers from life-low

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of declines, after the rupee recovered sharply following reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review economic situation over the weekend and that a rate hike is not ruled out.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Rupee recouped to 71.90 against the U.S. dollar, from a record low of 72.92 hit earlier in the session.

Investors are also awaiting August retail inflation data later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.73 percent firmer at 11,369.90 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.81 percent higher at 37,717.96.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

