A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday as gains in private banks and pharma stocks offset losses in metal and IT counters.

The Sensex gained for a sixth straight session, ending 0.17 percent higher at 32,241.93.

The Nifty ended 0.07 percent up at 10,086.60.

Wipro was down 4.21 percent as it went ex-dividend.