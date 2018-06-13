FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
June 13, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends higher for third session; TCS gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd after the company said it would buy back stock, while robust monthly industrial growth data lifted sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Industrial output grew 4.9 percent in April from a year earlier, driven by a pick up in manufacturing, while annual retail inflation accelerated to a four-month high in May, underpinned by higher fuel prices and a depreciating rupee, government data showed on Tuesday.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.13 percent higher at 10,856.70, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.13 percent at 35,739.16. Both indexes marked their highest closing levels since Feb. 1.

Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services closed up 2.4 percent after the company said it would consider a share buyback proposal on Friday.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.