FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 20, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex ends higher; IT stocks gain on weak rupee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, but finished marginally lower for the week, helped by gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd on a weaker rupee, while investors awaited the outcome of a no-confidence motion against the government.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.48 percent higher at 11,010.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.4 percent higher at 36,496.37.

For the week, the NSE index ended 0.08 percent lower, while the BSE index slipped 0.12 percent.

Infosys ended 2.4 percent higher.

Shares in energy and financial sectors also advanced, with Reliance Industries Ltd ending up 2.2 percent, while Bajaj Finance Ltd finished 8 percent higher.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.