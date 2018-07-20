Sensex ends higher; IT stocks gain on weak rupee

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, but finished marginally lower for the week, helped by gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd on a weaker rupee, while investors awaited the outcome of a no-confidence motion against the government.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.48 percent higher at 11,010.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.4 percent higher at 36,496.37.

For the week, the NSE index ended 0.08 percent lower, while the BSE index slipped 0.12 percent.

Infosys ended 2.4 percent higher.

Shares in energy and financial sectors also advanced, with Reliance Industries Ltd ending up 2.2 percent, while Bajaj Finance Ltd finished 8 percent higher.