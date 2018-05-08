Sensex ends little changed ; ICICI Bank leads gains

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, paring early gains which were led by ICICI Bank on hopes of improvement in the lender’s asset quality after it announced March-quarter results post market hours on Monday.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.02 percent at 35,216.32.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.02 percent higher at 10,717.8, holding above 10,700 level for a second straight session.
ICICI Bank ended up 6.73 percent at 309.30 rupees, its highest close since Feb. 28.
