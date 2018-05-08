FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Sensex ends little changed ; ICICI Bank leads gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday, paring early gains which were led by ICICI Bank on hopes of improvement in the lender’s asset quality after it announced March-quarter results post market hours on Monday.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.02 percent at 35,216.32.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.02 percent higher at 10,717.8, holding above 10,700 level for a second straight session.

ICICI Bank ended up 6.73 percent at 309.30 rupees, its highest close since Feb. 28.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

