Sensex ends little changed, posts weekly gains

REUTERS - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday as tensions following another missile launch by North Korea dampened sentiment with profit-booking seen in recent outperformers such as banks and pharma stocks.
The Sensex gained for a seventh straight session, ending 0.1 percent higher at 32,272.61. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.
The Nifty ended 0.01 percent lower at 10,085.40 but finished the week with a 1.5 percent gain.
Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier