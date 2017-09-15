Sensex ends little changed, posts weekly gains

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday as tensions following another missile launch by North Korea dampened sentiment with profit-booking seen in recent outperformers such as banks and pharma stocks.

The Sensex gained for a seventh straight session, ending 0.1 percent higher at 32,272.61. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.

The Nifty ended 0.01 percent lower at 10,085.40 but finished the week with a 1.5 percent gain.