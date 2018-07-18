FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends lower as government faces no-trust motion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, paring gains from earlier in the session, after the opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.25 percent lower at 10,980.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.4 percent at 36,373.44. The BSE index touched a record-high of 36,747.87 in early trade.

Material stocks were the biggest drag on the indexes with Nifty Metal index dropping 3.2 percent. Tata Steel Ltd ended 5.3 percent lower.

Consumer stocks also fell with Hindustan Unilever Ltd finishing 2.3 percent lower.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru

