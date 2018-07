(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Monday, dragged down by profit-booking in market heavyweights, as sentiment across the globe slid on political developments and factory surveys.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.45 percent at 35,264.41.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.53 percent lower at 10,657.30.

HDFC Bank Ltd was the top drag on the NSE index, ending down 1.7 percent.