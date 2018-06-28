Sensex ends lower for second day; F&O expiry, rupee fall weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight day on Thursday as investors turned cautious on the expiry of derivatives contracts, while the rupee hit a record low amid intensifying global trade war.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.77 percent lower at 10,589.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.51 percent lower at 35,037.64.

Financials dragged the indexes down with private lender ICICI Bank Ltd and index heavyweight Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ending lower by nearly 3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.