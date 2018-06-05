Sensex ends lower for third session; L&T, Infosys drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday amid caution ahead of the central bank’s policy decision, while sentiment was subdued after a survey showed services activity in May shrank for the first time in three months.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Activity in India’s service industry dipped in May as new orders stagnated, but business optimism was the highest since 2015 on expectations that demand will turn around, a business survey showed.

The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.6 in May from April’s 51.4, sinking below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.33 percent at 10,593.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.31 percent lower at 34,903.21.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Infosys Ltd pulled down both indexes, each closing nearly 2 percent lower.