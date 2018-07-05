Sensex ends lower; Infosys weighs

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday, dragged down by heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, amid jittery Asian markets ahead of a deadline for imposition of further U.S. tariffs on China.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.20 percent at 35,574.55.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.19 percent lower at 10,749.75.

Infosys was the top drag on the NSE index, ending 4.4 percent lower, while Reliance Industries shed 2.6 percent.