Sensex ends lower, retreating from record high
#Money News
August 2, 2017 / 6:15 AM / in 2 months

Sensex ends lower, retreating from record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, retreating from a record high hit in early trade, led by losses in IT stocks and financials.

The nation’s central bank cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to a more than 6-1/2-year low, saying a lower inflation rate opened room for monetary easing.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.33 percent at 10,081.50, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.30 percent lower at 32,476.74. Both indexes ended at record closing highs in the last two sessions.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

