FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
May 16, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex ends lower; state election outcome weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, as uncertainties around the composition of the next government in the southern state of Karnataka hurt investor sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.44 percent at 35,387.88. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.56 percent lower at 10,741.1.

Index for state-run banks ended 3.05 percent lower, dragged by Punjab National Bank and Syndicate Bank Ltd, which closed down 12.04 percent and 12.45 percent respectively.

Punjab National Bank on Tuesday had reported a record quarterly loss of 134.17 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) with analysts worried about the bank’s growth prospects, while Syndicate Bank posted a loss of 21.95 billion rupees compared with a profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.