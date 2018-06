(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by index heavyweights such as ITC Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd, as caution prevailed amid lingering concerns over the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.29 percent lower at10,741.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.32 percent lower at 35,432.39.