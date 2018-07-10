FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Sensex extends gain to over five-month closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday and posted their highest close in more than five months, led by financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and energy stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The broader NSE Nifty gained 0.87 percent to 10,947.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.85 percent to 36,239.62. The NSE index posted its highest close since Feb. 1, while the BSE index marked its highest close since Jan. 29.

Reliance Industries climbed 2.9 percent, while HDFC rose 2 percent.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which is due to report its quarterly results later in the day, closed 0.4 percent lower.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
