May 17, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex extends losses; financials drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Thursday, dragged down by financials, while doubts whether the Bharatiya Janata Party could prove its majority in the southern state of Karnataka dented investor sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.67 percent at 35,149.12.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.54 percent lower at 10,682.7, closing below 10,700 for the first time in nine sessions.

Index heavyweights Housing Development Finance Corp and Reliance Industries Ltd were among the top drags, closing down 2.01 percent and 1.27 percent respectively.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

