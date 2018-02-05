FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
February 5, 2018 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

Sensex falls for fifth day on weaker Asia, rate worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday in line with broader Asia following a U.S. market rout on Friday, while worries remained that the Reserve Bank of India would turn more hawkish at its policy meeting later this week.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.88 percent to 34,757.16, while the broader NSE Nifty lost 0.87 percent to 10,666.55.

Both indexes were down for a fifth straight session, their longest losing streak since September 2017.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.