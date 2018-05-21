FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex falls for fifth session; financial, pharma stocks drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a fifth straight session on Monday, with the NSE index closing at its lowest level in more than a month, as political turmoil in the southern state of Karnataka unnerved investors.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.75 percent lower at 10,516.70, while the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.67 percent to 34,616.13.

The BSE closed at its lowest level since April 25.

Financials were among the biggest drag on both indexes, with Housing Development Finance Corp ending 1.8 percent lower.

Pharma companies Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd were among the biggest losers, both closing over 4 percent lower.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
