June 19, 2018 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex falls for second day on U.S.-China trade war fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as fears of a global trade war intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.83 percent lower at 10,710.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.74 percent lower at 35,286.74.

ICICI Bank Ltd edged lower after the country’s third largest lender said Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar would go on leave until the completion of a probe over an alleged conflict of interest.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
