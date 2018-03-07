Sensex falls for sixth straight session; banks, oil companies drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged by oil explorers including Reliance Industries Ltd and banks such as ICICI Bank Ltd fears of a global trade war resurfaced after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.85 percent at 33,033.09, its lowest since Dec. 8 while the broader NSE Nifty fell below 10,200 level for the first time since Dec. 7, ending 0.93 percent lower at 10,154.2.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, down nearly 7 percent, was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty index.
Both indexes fell for a sixth straight session, their longest losing streak in a month.
Reliance Industries ended 2.03 percent down at its lowest close since Nov. 15, 2017 while ICICI Bank dropped 2.83 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 24, 2017.
Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan