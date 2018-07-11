Sensex finishes flat; IT stocks firm

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Wednesday as threats of a new tariff imposition on Chinese goods by the United States hurt sentiment, but losses were curbed as technology stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained after posting a record quarterly net profit.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.01 percent at 10,948.30, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.07 percent higher at 36,265.93.

While Tata Consultancy Services ended the session 5.6 percent higher, metals and financial stocks were the biggest drag on the indexes. ICICI Bank Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower, while Vedanta Ltd closed 3.5 percent lower.