Sensex hits all-time high as consumer goods gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday with the benchmark BSE index climbing to a record close, as consumer goods stocks gained after the government cut tax rates on a wide range of items.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7 percent higher at 11,084.75, its highest close since Jan. 29, while the BSE Sensex ended up 0.6 percent at 36,718.6, a record closing level.

ITC Ltd ended 3.7 percent higher after the government kept the cess on cigarettes unchanged during its weekend meeting.

Agrochemicals company UPL Ltd surged 15 percent after it on Friday it would buy a unit of Platform Specialty Products for $4.2 billion.