FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 23, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex hits all-time high as consumer goods gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday with the benchmark BSE index climbing to a record close, as consumer goods stocks gained after the government cut tax rates on a wide range of items.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7 percent higher at 11,084.75, its highest close since Jan. 29, while the BSE Sensex ended up 0.6 percent at 36,718.6, a record closing level.

ITC Ltd ended 3.7 percent higher after the government kept the cess on cigarettes unchanged during its weekend meeting.

Agrochemicals company UPL Ltd surged 15 percent after it on Friday it would buy a unit of Platform Specialty Products for $4.2 billion.

Reporting by Chris Thomas and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.