Sensex hits over four-month closing high

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, in line with broader Asian peers, as sentiment turned upbeat after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.59 percent at 35,692.52, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.52 percent higher at 10,842.85 ahead of retail inflation data that will be released later in the day.

Both indexes posted their highest closing level since Feb. 1.

Lupin Ltd led gains on the NSE index, ending 6.4 percent higher. The Nifty Pharma index rose 2.58 percent to close at its highest in over one month.