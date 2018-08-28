FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 6:41 AM / in an hour

Sensex marks highest-ever close, energy leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended Tuesday at record closing highs, led by gains in energy and financial stocks and positive sentiment in global markets after the U.S.-Mexico agreement to overhaul their trade deal.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.52 percent higher at 38,896.63, while the broader NSE Nifty closed 0.4 percent higher at 11,738.50.

Reliance Industries Ltd ended 2.4 percent higher after reaching a life-high earlier in the session, while Coal India Ltd ended up 0.22 percent higher after hitting its highest in nearly three months.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

