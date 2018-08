(Reuters) - Indian shares posted fresh closing highs on Tuesday after touching life-highs earlier in the session, amid renewed buying in pharmaceuticals and IT stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.02 percent at 38,285.75. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.17 percent higher at 11,570.90.

Tech Mahindra Ltd ended up 3 percent and was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index.