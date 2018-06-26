FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty close little changed; HDFC, TCS gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday amid weak global cues as gains in index heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corp and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd offset losses in blue-chip Reliance Industries Ltd.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,769.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex edged up 0.06 percent to 35,490.04.

Both HDFC and TCS gained over 1 percent, Reliance Industries declined 2.5 percent.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
