Sensex, Nifty close little changed; HDFC, TCS gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed little changed on Tuesday amid weak global cues as gains in index heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corp and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd offset losses in blue-chip Reliance Industries Ltd.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.06 percent higher at 10,769.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex edged up 0.06 percent to 35,490.04.

Both HDFC and TCS gained over 1 percent, Reliance Industries declined 2.5 percent.