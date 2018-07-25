Sensex, Nifty edge higher; financials gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares climbed in choppy trade on Wednesday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex paring gains after hitting a life-high early in the session, as investor sentiment stayed positive on bullish global cues.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Asian shares rose on hopes that China would adopt a vigorous fiscal policy to compensate for external uncertainties while Wall Street gained overnight on strong quarterly results.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 percent.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd was among the top gainers on both indexes after conglomerate Adani Group said on Tuesday its coal mining volumes are expected to touch 80 million tonnes by the end of March 2021.

Adani Enterprises Ltd was up 6.6 percent.

Financial stocks also climbed with HDFC Ltd up 1.2 percent after the company said it would consider raising of external commercial borrowings up to $1.5 billion.

“We’ll see a mid-cap rally if NSE crosses 11,171,” said Rusmik Oza, senior vice-president (head of fundamental research) at Kotak Securities.

“Because of a low base last year due to factors like GST, we are expecting good results this quarter and the next, and the market will continue its upward movement.”

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.06 percent at 11,141.3 as of 0634 GMT, while the BSE index was 0.20 percent higher at 36,899.45.

The BSE index hit a life-high for the second straight session, at 36,928.06, earlier in the day.

Among the gainers, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rose 6.70 percent after brokerages forecast the insurer’s margins would expand in the following quarters.

Asian Paints Ltd hit a record of 1,490.60 rupees after reporting a 31 percent growth in Q1 profit on Tuesday.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest drag on the indexes after rival Idea Cellular Ltd paid the department of telecommunications on Tuesday, clearing the way for its merger with Vodafone’s Indian unit.

Analysts expect highly competitive tariff plans from Idea-Vodafone that could further roil an already disrupted sector.

Cement makers also reversed the last session’s gains, with UltraTech Cement Ltd down 3.2 percent while Grasim Industries was trading 2.2 percent lower. UltraTech closed 3.2 percent higher in the previous session while Grasim ended up 8.5 percent.