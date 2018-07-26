Sensex, Nifty end at record close as banks drive gains

(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Thursday led by banks, with the benchmark BSE Sensex breaching the 37,000-mark for the first time earlier on the day of expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015.. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.32 percent higher at 11,167.3 after hitting a life-high of 11,185.85 earlier in the session.

The BSE index hit a record high for a third consecutive session before ending up 0.34 percent at 36,984.64. The benchmark took only 13 trading sessions to jump from 36,000 to 37,000.

Bank shares gained as more state-run lenders lined up to enrol for a scheme for faster bad-loan resolution. State Bank of India closed more than 5 percent higher.