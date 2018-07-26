FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 26, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty end at record close as banks drive gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Thursday led by banks, with the benchmark BSE Sensex breaching the 37,000-mark for the first time earlier on the day of expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015.. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.32 percent higher at 11,167.3 after hitting a life-high of 11,185.85 earlier in the session.

The BSE index hit a record high for a third consecutive session before ending up 0.34 percent at 36,984.64. The benchmark took only 13 trading sessions to jump from 36,000 to 37,000.

Bank shares gained as more state-run lenders lined up to enrol for a scheme for faster bad-loan resolution. State Bank of India closed more than 5 percent higher.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.