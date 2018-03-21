Sensex, Nifty end higher ahead of Fed decision; banks lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in financial stocks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, as investors awaited cues on the pace of interest rate hikes this year from the U.S. Federal Reserve policy outcome later in the day.

File Photo: A bronze bull sculpture is seen as an employee walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.31 percent higher at 10,155.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.42 percent at 33,136.18. The NSE index closed below the 200-day simple moving average of 10,168.90.

HDFC Bank finished 1.1 percent higher.