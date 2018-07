(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, recovering from earlier losses, as gains in energy stocks helped offset lingering trade tensions in Asia ahead of the deadline for imposition of tariffs by the U.S. on China.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, yet the government might break its budget deficit targets to stimulate demand, potentially undermining the central bank's fight against inflation. Picture taken February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.32 percent at 35,378.60.

The broader Nifty ended 0.40 percent higher at 10,699.90.