Sensex, Nifty end higher; IT stocks gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, reversing a recent spell of declines, as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd advanced, but broader gains were capped by losses in energy and material stocks.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.3 percent at 10,124.35, after four sessions of losses. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.22 percent higher at 32,996.76, ending a five-day losing streak.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.51 percent higher after three sessions of losses. Shares in Infosys rose 1.6 percent, while Tech Mahindra advanced 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd slipped 2.3 percent, while miner Vedanta Ltd was the top loser on the index, dropping 6.5 percent.