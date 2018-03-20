FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 20, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty end higher; IT stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, reversing a recent spell of declines, as IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd advanced, but broader gains were capped by losses in energy and material stocks.

File Photo: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.3 percent at 10,124.35, after four sessions of losses. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.22 percent higher at 32,996.76, ending a five-day losing streak.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.51 percent higher after three sessions of losses. Shares in Infosys rose 1.6 percent, while Tech Mahindra advanced 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd slipped 2.3 percent, while miner Vedanta Ltd was the top loser on the index, dropping 6.5 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.