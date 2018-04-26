Sensex, Nifty end higher; lenders gain on Yes Bank profit beat

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, boosted by private lenders after Yes Bank’s fourth-quarter profit came in above estimates, but gains were capped as broader sentiment was subdued on the day of expiry of derivatives contracts.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.62 percent at 34,713.60.

The broader Nifty ended 0.45 percent higher at 10,617.80.

Yes Bank shares gained more than 10 percent.

Both the indexes marked their highest close since Feb 5.