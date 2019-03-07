Sensex, Nifty end higher; L&T top percent gainer

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, with sentiment lifted by a strong rupee, amid hopes of a second term for the current government in the next elections.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.24 percent at 36,725.42, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.05 percent higher at 11,058.20, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd closing up 2.7 percent.

Losses in Wipro Ltd, Indian Oil Corp and Zee Entertainment Enterprises capped the gains on the NSE index.