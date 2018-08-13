Sensex, Nifty end lower as rupee hits record low; financials weigh

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Monday, led by financial stocks such as HDFC and HDFC Bank, while the rupee hit an all-time low against the dollar.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

HDFC Bank slipped 1.4 percent after its deputy managing director put in his papers on Friday, while State Bank of India shares shed 3.2 percent after the lender reported a wider-than-expected loss in the quarter ended June.

Cadila Healthcare slipped more than 6 percent on lower-than-expected U.S. sales, a Mumbai-based analyst said. The company beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit on Monday.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.65 percent to 11,355.75.

The BSE index ended 0.59 percent lower at 37,644.90.