Sensex, Nifty end lower as Yes Bank drags

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains to end lower on Thursday, dragged by financials, mainly Yes Bank Ltd that saw heavy selling throughout the session following poor quarterly results.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.81% at 38,897.46 but had risen 1.2% in three sessions till Wednesday.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.78% lower at 11,596.9, having gained 1.7% in the previous three sessions.

Yes Bank settled 12.8% lower, with volumes exceeding twice its 30-day averages. Oil and Natural Gas Ltd ended 4.4% down.