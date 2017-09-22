FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty end lower; banks fall
September 22, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 25 days ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; banks fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, weighed down by banking stocks, as the government’s plan for $7.7 billion stimulus spending raised concerns over fiscal deficit.

The Nifty closed down 1.56 percent at 9,964.40, while the benchmark Sensex fell 1.38 percent to 31,922.44. Both indexes posted their biggest intraday percentage decline in 10 months.

The Nifty lost 1.22 percent this week, while the Sensex fell 1.09 percent. Both indexes posted weekly losses for a second time this month.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

