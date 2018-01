(Reuters) - The Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as HDFC Bank Ltd, while caution prevailed ahead of the federal budget, due Thursday.

The Sensex fell 0.69 percent to 36,033.73, while the Nifty dropped 0.73 percent to 11,049.65.