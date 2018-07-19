Sensex, Nifty end lower; Kotak Mahindra Bank top drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, a day ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government, dragged by financial stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader Nifty closed 0.21 percent lower at 10,957.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.06 percent at 36,351.23.

Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 3.7 percent lower after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the quarter ending June.

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd, which slumped to a one-year low in the session, ended 7 percent weaker.