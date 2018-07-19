FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 19, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Kotak Mahindra Bank top drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, a day ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government, dragged by financial stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader Nifty closed 0.21 percent lower at 10,957.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.06 percent at 36,351.23.

Kotak Mahindra Bank closed 3.7 percent lower after it reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the quarter ending June.

Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd, which slumped to a one-year low in the session, ended 7 percent weaker.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.